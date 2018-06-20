Shannon Gabriel attains career-best Test spot

Among bowlers, Yamin Ahmadzai (94th) and spinners Mujeeb ur Rehman (114th) and Rashid Khan (119th) are among those in the rankings. Rashid is currently top-ranked in T20Is and second in ODIs

Shannon Gabriel. Pic/AFP

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has made a huge jump to achieve a career-best 12th position in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings after his player of the match effort in the drawn second Test against Sri Lanka in St Lucia, which ended on Monday. The 30-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago has gained 11 places after finishing the match with figures of 13 for 121, the third-best match haul ever by a Caribbean bowler. Gabriel has reached 754 rating points, while his previous best was 636 points, helping him bag the 18th place in August last year.

Gabriel¿s team-mates Roston Chase (up one place to 38th) and captain Jason Holder (up one place to 64th) were the others to gain in the latest update which also takes into account the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru. For Sri Lanka, who trail the three-match series against the West Indies 1-0, captain Dinesh Chandimal gained one spot to move up to ninth position after his 119 not out and 39, while Kusal Mandis is another batsman to move up, gaining four spots to reach a career-best 12th position. Among their bowlers, Suranga Lakmal gained one slot to reach the 29th position, while Lahiru Kumara has gained three spots to reach the 51st position.

The Bengaluru Test and the domination of the Indian top order have reflected in the rankings, with both Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay moving up the ladder. Dhawan¿s knock of 107, during which he became the first from his country to complete a century before lunch on the opening day of a Test match, has seen him gain 10 spots to reach a career-best 24th position, while Vijay¿s innings of 105 has lifted him six spots to 23rd position. Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja has inched up one slot to the third position after claiming six wickets in the Bengaluru Test, while fast bowlers Ishant Sharma (up two places to 25th) and Umesh Yadav (up two places to 26th) have also made northward movement.

The Afghanistan players to make an entry into the rankings are Hashmatuallah Shahidi (111th) and captain Asghar Stanikzai (136th) among batsmen. Among bowlers, Yamin Ahmadzai (94th) and spinners Mujeeb ur Rehman (114th) and Rashid Khan (119th) are among those in the rankings. Rashid is currently top-ranked in T20Is and second in ODIs.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever