Shannon K on Jaan Kumar Sanu: Have never met him, never had a conversation

Jaan Kumar Sanu was the first contestant that was confirmed for Bigg Boss 14 this year. A lot of expectations are riding on him and more so because he happens to be the son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu. But do you know Shannon K, his half sister and Jaan have never met? This was revealed by Shannon herself in a recent interview.

While speaking to SpotBoyE, she revealed, "Actually, I have never met him and never had a conversation. But like I said before I have heard a lot about him through our people. And now, everybody will get to see him and his personality through Bigg Boss. So, hopefully in future we will meet and have conversations."

And while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, talking about the reality show, Sanu stated, "I have had my apprehensions regarding the show itself but not regarding the COVID-19 situation because the channel has taken care of it in a great manner. They take care of the quarantine, social distancing, and the COVID-19 test, so on that front, I'm not really apprehensive at all."

When he was asked about his initial reaction of being offered the show, this is what he said, "I was surprised because I've been watching the show for a very long time and I've been a fan of the show since the first season. Being a part of the show as a contestant was a little overwhelming and amazing, we discussed it with the family and decided to take up the offer."

