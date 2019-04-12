Shantanu Maheshwari and his troupe Desi Hoppers performed at Oxford University

television

Dancer-actor Shantanu Maheshwari and his troupe, Desi Hoppers, represented India at a social entrepreneur summit at Oxford University. Their performance was watched by Academy Award winner Chiwetel Ejiofor and Grammy award winner Sarah McLachlan, among others.

The 28 year old who impressed diva Jennifer Lopez on season 2 of reality show World of Dance with his amazing dance moves, just went a notch higher at London's Oxford University where he and his dance crew the Desi Hoppers gave a mega dance performance representing India at a social entrepreneur summit, which was watched by thousands including key speakers of the event like Academy Award-winner Chiwetel Ejiofor and many more who were quite impressed by the lad and his crew's act on stage.

Excitedly speaking on his experience, Shantanu said, "It's been my dream to visit the Oxford University once in my life, and now Desi Hoppers and I actually performed there which was quite exciting for us all! We got another chance to represent the country along with a host of other countries which we are proud of doing once again! As part of our dance performance for the summit, we incorporated our culture into what we put up on stage with a mix of our own streetmation style which covers the Indian element of dance as well. It was indeed a proud moment to have so many diverse personalities in the audience to watch and appreciate us, which in return helped us make our country proud on such a prominent stage!"

The troupe had impressed judge Jennifer Lopez who tweeted about their performance. "Love me some. Desi Hoppers! India is in the house! (sic)," JLo wrote.

