Shantanu Maheshwari: Being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi taught me that anything is achievable!

Actor and International dancer Shantanu Maheshwari took to his social media to post an emotional and nostalgic throwback, marking his 3-year Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy win. In a compilation of memories ranging from some amazing moments from the show with co-contestants, as well some of the 'dhamakedaar' stunts he had performed so well and his winning moment announced by host Rohit Shetty, Shantanu has gone down memory lane to celebrate 3 years of his win.

Captioning the post to be, "Being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi taught me that anything is achievable if you set your mind to achieving it! Grateful!", Shantanu highlighted the fact that the show taught him that achieving whatever is on his mind is an absolute possibility, if he just focusses on what he wants to achieve! [sic]"

Touted to be one of the most popular seasons till date, 2017's season 8 saw some of the most prominent and popular names be a part of it, of which Shantanu Maheshwari emerged as a strong winner among them all!

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news