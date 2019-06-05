Shantanu Maheshwari: Music always helps me de-stress

web-series

Shantanu Maheshwari after shooting any heavy or intense scene for the web-show Medically Yourrs, would retreat to loud music to calm himself down and just be back to his normal pace.

Shantanu Maheshwari

Acting and dancing sensation Shantanu Maheshwari's comeback into the fiction space with his 2nd digital project Medically Yourrs, has shown the actor in a totally different light on screen this time. Having received a lot of appreciation for breaking stereotypes by portraying a fiery young medical student whose passion is music, but has been pressured by his family to study medicine, Shantanu had to showcase a very complexed demeanour and personality with a lot of suppressed anger within, for his character requirement through most of the show.

Shantanu who could relate to suppressed anger just like his character, initially found it a bit tough to showcase certain scenes. So after any heavy or intense scene, he would retreat to loud music to calm himself down and just be back to his normal pace.

He said, "Just like my show character Abir Basu has a strong calling towards music, I too have a very strong fondness for music as I am a dancer. And music always helps me de-stress and let go of any frustration or anger that I have pent up in my body."

"While shooting for Medically Yourrs, there were a lot of highly intense scenes I had to shoot for, after which I would just get back to my room, plug in my earphones, put on some fast songs and turn up the volume to the loudest I could! It really helped cut off my thought process, ease out all the intensity I had showcased for the shot, and just helped me get back in sync with myself and out of my character. I would focus on the lyrics and hum the tunes of the song for a while, and it would eventually help me cool down and be myself again," said Shantanu.

