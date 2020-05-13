Shantanu Maheshwari: Proud to be a part of Special Day

Special Day, starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Sheeba Chadda is winning the hearts of not only the audiences but various film festivals as well. The short film, which is about the bond between a mother and her son, has already bagged awards internationally and has been nominated as Short Film Of The Year.

Special Day has won two awards at the Tagore International Film Festival 2020 and at the Cult Critics Awards 2020. It was also the finalist at New York Movie Award 2020 and semi-finalist at the Couch Film Festival 2020. The short film has been officially selected for the 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2020, Rome Prisma Independent Awards 2020, Lake View International Film Festival 2020, Jaipur Film World 2020, and Filmerra International Film Festival 2020.

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who portrays the role of the son, Ved Mehra, shares his thoughts on Special Day winning so many awards. "I am very proud to be a part of this project. The film has a sweet but impactful message, made in a simple and sweet manner. A lot of times a good project is not marketed properly and it fails to reach the right audiences who would appreciate it. I am glad that the team ensured that the film participates in as many festivals as possible so that it reaches a large audience and their passion and effort are appreciated around the globe. I am happy that the film has won so many awards and people have appreciated the film. Pocket Films is known for its short films and the fact that they have released it on their channel has also helped it reach a large audience. All of it makes me extremely happy that the film is reaching the audience it deserves."

Under the production of Ek Rupaiya Production, Special Day has been written by Prativa Archana Rathi, directed by Ajay Shivan and produced by Prashant Singh. You can stream the show on Pocket Films YouTube channel.

