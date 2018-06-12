Shantanu Maheshwari reunites with Sonali Bendre after 18 years!

The actor-dancer, who began his showbiz career with reality shows, was eight years old when he featured in Kya Masti Kya Dhoom and India's Got Talent, which had Sonali as a judge

Shantanu Maheswari and Sonali Bendre

Dancer, actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who recently did everyone proud with his crew Desi Hoppers by putting India on the world map after being the first Indian troupe to qualify for Hollywood's biggest Dance reality show World of Dance judged by Jennifer Lopez, Neyo, Derek Hough. Shantanu will now be seen in a different avatar as he gears up to host the 3rd season of India's Best Dramebaaz airing later this month. Usually shy and a private person, it'll be interesting to see Shantanu play himself as he will be anchoring a fun show with an interesting ensemble of judges.

Apparently, Shantanu is excited about sharing the stage with Sonali Bendre since they go back a long way. Shantanu excitedly shares, "I was 8 years old when I performed on a dance show which Sonali Bendre was hosting and judging back then. I remember being so excited about it as she was a big childhood favorite of mine. I really loved the way she acted in sarfarosh. Somehow I would just happen to be a part of every show she was judging back then. Kya Masti Kya Dhoom as well as India's Got Talent season 1. She had really complimented me for my act on the show, and I remember her saying that I would go a long way with my determination and potential, which she had seen in me. I am very excited to be sharing the screen with her after so many years, and absolutely looking forward to work with her again and this time I won't be participating in it, but infact hosting it."

"I am thrilled about hosting this in front of Sonali Bendre & really plan to surprise her," he concluded.

