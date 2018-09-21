Shantanu Maheshwari, Ritvk Dhanjani turn up the heat at XXX trailer launch

television

The trailer launch of Alt Balaji's new show X.X.X was attended by the entire star cast which includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Ritvik Dhanjani, Kyra Dutt, Meherzan Mazda and Aparna Sharma

The trailer of ALTBalaji's upcoming web series titled X.X.X was released at the midnight yesterday at a nightclub in Mumbai. The evening witnessed the sexiest party of the season as the trailer of ALTBalaji's upcoming web series X.X.X. released amidst the hottest cast for a web show ever!

The trailer launch event was attended by the entire star cast which includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Ritvik Dhanjani, Kyra Dutt, Meherzan Mazda, Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, and Sneha Arun including director, Ken Ghosh.

The venue was lit up with neon lights and was done up with a selfie booth with kinky props and dancers. We also had the entire cast and director Ken Ghosh play some fun games. Featuring five explosive fantasies, the series will offer an interesting and steamy mix of stories. Bringing to life the theme of the web series, the makers launched the trailer at a fun-filled and absolutely crazy X.X.X. party at the most happening nightclub of Mumbai.

Touted to be India’s first youth erotica, the web series is sure to garner eyeballs and generate excitement amongst the audience and the trailer promises exactly the same.

ALTBalaji has carved a niche for itself with cutting-edge original content. Known for their bold and contemporary shows like DevDD and Ragini MMS, ALTBalaji yet again presents an interesting series that will definitely connect with the youth.

