Shantanu Maheshwari to share excerpts of his dancing and acting journey at a virtual education summit

Virtual talks, webinars and online seminars have become the new normal to connect with people in this current home quarantine phase! From motivational discussions to business meetings, the digital medium has really proved to be quite an effective means of communication during these tough times!

Using the digital space during this time to share excerpts from his 9 year long journey of dancing and acting, actor and International dancer Shantanu Maheshwari will be a virtual keynote speaker at India's biggest art and education summit, which also aims at raising funds for daily wage artists supported by the Education department in Gujarat.

Shantanu will be sharing experiences and anecdotes of how the dancing and acting journey in the industry has been till date! Also highlighting his ups, downs and what has kept him motivated the most throughout it all!

Shantanu's anecdotes which will be filled with some inspiring and lovely memories and experiences are sure to motivate and uplift spirits of many through the talk!

