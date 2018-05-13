Shantanu Maheshwari, Vignesh Pandey to host 'India's Best Dramebaaz'

In the third season, 'India's Best Dramebaaz' aims to provide pure entertainment along with grooming the abilities of many acting enthusiasts to become future superstars



Shantanu Maheshwari

TV actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Vignesh Pandey are on board to host Season 3 of "Indias Best Dramebaaz". The show, in its previous seasons, has groomed many budding child actors like Kartikey Raj, Tamanna Dipak, Kartikey Malviya and Praneet who have carved a niche for themselves in the entertainment industry.

In the third season, "India's Best Dramebaaz" aims to provide pure entertainment along with grooming the abilities of many acting enthusiasts to become future superstars, read a statement. "I am extremely happy to be a part of this season of 'India's Best Dramebaaz'. I have always loved the show as it brings out the best talent hidden in the children of our nation and I personally love interacting with kids," said Shantanu.

Vignesh believes the show is going to be a huge hit. "I, or for a matter of fact a Ventriloquist, is hosting a television show for the first time and I am nervous and excited at the same time," he said.

