Shantanu Maheshwari: When it comes to loving someone, it is always the small gestures and thoughts that count

This Valentine's Day, speaking about his notion and meaning of love, Shantanu candidly opens up about how he believes his ideal way of love should be!

Shantanu who is more of an old-school love person, shares, "What I deciphere of the term love is, unconditional affection for someone without any expectations! Another important aspect of loving someone for me is not only trying to think from their point of view but also putting their feelings and emotions first, as that is what makes two people into one!".

Elaborating more on his views on love, Shantanu concludes, "For me, when it comes to loving someone, it is always the small gestures and thoughts that count, more than materialistic or elaborate ways of showcasing my love for that person. In the end, it is the genuienty of affection and feelings that actually matter. And since I am someone who always believes that it is the thought that always counts, I always abide by that way of showcasing my love to my loved ones."

