Shantanu and Nikhil launch their latest collection at India Couture Week

Clients will now be far more emotional about each and everything in their lives and design will be paramount, say designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil as they virtually launch their ceremonial couture '20 collection titled 'The Resurgence'.

Their creations, the duo say are an "ode to hope. It is the spirit to resurface and recommence our duties to the universe. It celebrates renewed strength and power to adapt and rise again."

"When we look at the storytelling that the brand Shantanu & Nikhil has always been speaking about, this time it is about hope. We are not sure where we are going but hoping that it will be amazing," say the designers known for their drapes and ability to put the mark of India on contemporary fashion.

The collection was launched at the digital edition of the India Couture Week (ICW) on Monday through a fashion film, shot in five episodes at The Roseate in the Capital. Commenting on the experience of holding a virtual fashion show, they say "it was an exciting and unusual experience and felt great to be a part of an ecosystem that is constantly innovating and connecting with larger audiences."

The line-up was their interpretation of "neo-luxe brides", they reveal.

It comprised off-shoulder gowns, anarkali gowns, lehengas, and fluidic western drapes for women and bandhgalas in layers, asymmetrical pattern for women in colours like gold, silver, blue, black, white red and maroon. Most of the outfits had metallic gold and sheen influences, goth applique and classic zardozi work.

