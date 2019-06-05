Shape of you

famous-personalities

Sonam K Ahuja flaunted it, as did Katrina Kaif. You too can give better shape and make a statement with a sleek belt that complements your OOTD

Sonam Kapoor

The cinched waist works for every body type, for when styled correctly, it enhances the curves for lean women and camouflages it if you're on the heavier side. "A high waist belt will lend the hourglass shape to your body, no matter the type," says city-based stylist Isha Bhansali. And even though it's not required, a belt at times can complete the look. However, pick one that's the wrong colour or size, and it can be quite the eyesore. Here are three ways to ace the look.

Go desi



Katrina Kaif

A belt cinching your waist will accentuate your figure when you wear a saree. If you're lean, it will make you look curvier.

You won't have to keep adjusting your pallu or worry about the pleats coming undone.

Women have been tying jewellery belts on their hips during celebrations. Wearing a belt with a buckle around your high waist is new.

Don't wear a belt that doesn't go with the vibe of the saree. If you have a geometric print, a bulky belt won't work. Opt for a delicate and subtle one that blends in.

Avoid contrasting shoes, jewellery or make-up.

Suit up

An oversized blazer teamed up with a belted bag of the same shade looks chic, formal yet casual. It gives a more feminine touch to the powersuit, as it cinches the waist, offering shape to the silhouette.

Your belt should match the suit so that it doesn't take away from it.

Pick this if you are lean. If you're on the heavier side, make sure that the blazer fabric is thin.

The belt will balance out the shape of the body if you're pear or apple-shaped.

Pastels may be trending this season but darker colours help you look slimmer.

Shirt the dress



Deepika Padukone

Wear a long shirt that's not floral or delicate. This is a cool look, so be careful of the print as well. Pair it with tights, jeans or leather pants.

The width of the be­lt has to be in sync with the body type. Don't opt for broad belts if you're on the heavier side.

The high waist style works best as it makes you look thinner, your waist will look smaller, and legs longer.

Don't choose a colour that's too bright.

Sneakers or heels are ideal, depending on whether it's a casual or formal outing.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates