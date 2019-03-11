Sharad Kelkar on lending his voice for short film Meri Khoj Mere Haath

bollywood

Popular TV actor Sharad Kelkar was more than happy to be a part of the women's day special short film Meri Khoj Mere Haath

Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar has lent his voice for a Women's Day special short film titled Meri Khoj Mere Haath, which released on Eros Now on the occasion of International Women's Day. The short film marks the debut of Mumbai's 28-year-Old Trishna Samat, who has also written the script. The story revolves around a young woman's quest for simplicity and her dedication towards achieving her dreams.

On being a part of this project, Sharad Kelkar said, "When Trishna narrated the script to me, I was more than willing to lend my voice for it. I loved the honesty and simplicity of the concept and how it addresses such an important cause. More power to Trishna and all other women out there trying to make a mark for themselves. Wishing the team of Meri Khoj Mere Haath, good luck." The actor also took to Instagram to share a clip from the short film:

Trishna has received tremendous support from the film fraternity with actors like Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Guru Randhawa, Zareen Khan, wishing her good luck for this project. The movie has already received immense support from the Minister of Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Pankaja Munde, National Secretary of BJP Sunil Deodhar, Cabinet Minister for PWD (MSRDC, Public Undertaking) Eknath Shinde.

Also read: Sharad Kelkar finds Marathi cinema's future promising

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates