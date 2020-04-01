Sharad Kelkar on people roaming out amid COVID-19: Are we overconfident or stupid?

When everyone has been asked to stay indoors and quarantined due to the Coronavirus pandemic till April 14 at least, Sharad Kelkar has lashed out at people who are still roaming around on the streets, and rightly so! In an interview with Bollywood Life, he questioned all of them and their overconfidence or stupidity rather.

Speaking about it, he said, "From my heart I want to know what people want? Are we overconfident or are we stupid or do we just want to show people that we can do anything, like, what do we want...I can't understand it. A small task has been given to sit at home, but we can't even follow that. Shops are opened 24x7, then why are we panicking. Why do you want to go outside and roam so much...just sit at home."

The Tanhaji actor also added how people are looking out or making excuses to step outside their houses and putting their and other lives in jeopardy. "So many people are making fake doctor's prescriptions or lying about their relative's health to trick the police and leave their homes. People are still going out to parks. We don't know who has touched what, then you'll touch the same thing."

Kelkar has already owned the year 2020 in nearly three months with two extraordinary successes in the form of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Special Ops. He's now gearing up for the second season of Family Man. He has also starred in films like Housefull 4, Bhoomi, Rocky Handsome, and Mohenjo Daro over the years.

