Sharad Kelkar's answer to a reporter about his character in Tanhaji will win your hearts

Given how volatile and sensitive the sensibilities of the audiences can be, filmmakers and actors have to be immensely careful in how to project their characters, particularly when they are acting in films based on real-life warriors. The same holds true for Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, whose trailer dropped on November 19 with much aplomb.

In this grand historical saga, Sharad Kelkar essays the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of the greatest warriors in Indian history. When a reporter asked him about essaying the role of Shivaji Maharaj, he was quick to correct the lady, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." His response couldn't stop the people sitting in the auditorium to break into an applause.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set on a grand scale and is made with tons of ambition and tenacity. It's Devgn back doing what he does best, creating characters with a blend of action and intensity. Saif Ali Khan turns into his nemesis once again after Omkara, and Kajol looks luminous as Devgn's wife. The film has everything going for it and is expected to be a blockbuster.

Kelkar is a fine actor and has repeatedly started in multiple films over the years. Right from Rocky Handsome to Mohenjo Daro to Bhoomi to Housefull 4, the list is quite long. And this is another fascinating character that has landed on the actor's lap. Portraying a character as historic as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a dream come true for any artist, and we are looking forward to seeing how Kelkar does it.

All set to release on January 10, 2020, the film will clash at the box-office with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

