Sharad Malhotra on past relationship: I love commitment but the idea of marriage gave me cold feet

Sharad Malhotra, who was earlier in a long-term relationship with Divyanka Tripathi, is getting married to Ripci Bhatia. In an interview to a daily, the television actor opened up about his marriage and his idea of commitment

Sharad Malhotra shared this picture on his Instagram account

Television actor Sharad Malhotra is all set to get married to Delhi-based designer Ripci Bhatia. He met his fiancee through his sister and will soon tie the knot on April 20, 2019, in Mumbai. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sharad opened up about what kept him away from getting hitched, his professional life and his marriage with Ripci. The wedding is expected to be a gala affair with celebrations spread over two days — with haldi, mehendi, and sangeet, followed by a Gurudwara wedding the next day and Hindu pheras in the evening

Sharad Malhotra told the daily that he is so busy with his television show, that he might not get any chance to go on a honeymoon. The actor's wedding announcement came as a surprise to many of his fans. When the Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor was asked about it, he said, "I feel that the good things in life happen suddenly. There is a lot of excitement, nervousness, and happiness as the wedding date comes closer. There is a lot happening workwise and added to all that are the wedding preparations. So, it hasn't sunk in yet that I am getting married (laughs). Everyone has been waiting for my marriage, including me."

The 36-year-old was also asked by the daily if his commitment phobia was the only reason why his past relationship did not succeed. To which, Sharad said, "I have always been marriage-phobic and the world knows about it. I love commitment but the idea of marriage gave me cold feet. And now that I am getting married, everyone is shocked...I have seen a couple of bad marriages but most of the bad thoughts are in your head. I am going forward in this marriage with a positive vibe."

Sharad Malhotra was in a long-term relationship with his Banoo Main Teri Dulhann co-actor Divyanka Tripathi. The latter is now married to Vivek Dahiya.

