Sharad Malhotra: Thought I'd be the next SRK, but my films flopped

Sharad Malhotra, known for his roles in TV shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra -- Maharana Pratap and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann recently opened up about his life and career in an interview. The actor spoke about suffering through depression and how spirituality helped him through the tough times.

In a chat with ETimes, Sharad Malhotra recalled, "After my shows became hits, I was under this notion that I would become the next Shah Rukh Khan. I starred in two films — From Sydney with Love and Ek Tera Saath — and both were huge flops."

He further added how he felt like his dreams had shattered. "I found it difficult to come to terms with the fact that my films did not work. That was the worst phase of my life because I had already stopped thinking of doing TV shows," Malhotra said.

Sharad Malhotra then turned to spirituality to get him through this difficult phase. He said, "For four years, I kept away from everyone. Eventually, I turned towards spirituality, meditated daily and focused on exercising. It took me another two years to muster enough courage and gather confidence to look for work."

Speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death and how no one should judge what he did, Sharad said, "I feel no one has a right to pass judgement over Sushant's death. We don't know what was going on in his mind. It took me four years to face the world and only I know what my mental situation was during that period. I am happy that I recovered and am back to living a happy life again."

Sharad Malhotra's latest TV series was Muskaan, in which he played Raunak Singh. He was also seen in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag in the past.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news