Sharad Pawar 77th Birthday: Arun Jaitley and other Twitterati wish NCP Supremo

Former Union Minister and Nationalist Congress Party President, Sharad Pawar, marked his 77th birthday on Tuesday. The veteran leader from Maharashtra will also be celebrating 50 years of active participation as a political activist. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the leader's followers and well-wishers extended personal greetings.

Sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and various party members were among the Twitterati who greeted him. Some of the greetings read:

My best wishes to Sharad Pawar ji on his birthday. Praying for your long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2017

Heartiest birthday wishes to Sharad Pawar jee. Will pray for long and and healthy life. #HappyBirthdaySharadPawar — Dr. Ashwani Kumar (@DrAshwani_Kumar) December 12, 2017

Birthday greetings to President of @NCPspeaks Hon.Sharad Pawarsaheb & wishing him long healthy life to serve the nation.

à¤µà¤¾à¤¢à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤¦à¤¿à¤Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤­à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ðÂÂÂ@PawarSpeaks pic.twitter.com/UE8LF1SNOT — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 12, 2017

Warm Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar ji, President of the Nationalist Congress Party. May he be blessed with good health, and a long life. @PawarSpeaks — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 12, 2017

Birthday greetings to Sharad Pawar Ji @PawarSpeaks. May you have a long and healthy life — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 12, 2017

Happy birthday Hon'ble Sharad Pawar Saheb. Wishing you a long and healthy life filled with happiness. @PawarSpeaks @NCPspeaks pic.twitter.com/rG7qmzfxBL — Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) December 11, 2017

Happy Birthday to a stalwart leader of Maharashtra, who understands politics from Grampanchyat Elections to US Presidential Elections, Whenever u go to meet him you will find visitors like farmers to businessmen, thinkers to celebrities. Hon.Sharad Pawar. @PawarSpeaks @NCPspeaks pic.twitter.com/n38yDo4Tnx — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) December 12, 2017

The NCP leader, will, however, be celebrating the occasion by attending the Halla Bol Aakrosh March in Nagpur along with senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. The rally is being held in protest of the ruling BJP-led government's policies with respect to farmers and their welfare.

During his political career, Pawar has held various posts both at the Union, as well as, state levels. Pawar has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra a number of consecutive times, apart from holding the prestigious posts of Union Defence Minister and Minister for Agriculture. Due to his contributions to sports, Pawar remains among the honoured few to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and as the president of the International Cricket Council.