Sharad Pawar: MVA govt is a success, I am no remote control
Sharad Pawar's observations came in an interview with the Shiv Sena official paper, Saamana, conducted by its executive editor Sanjay Raut
Giving full marks to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra as a "successful experiment", Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar here on Saturday said that he neither acted like a "headmaster" nor wielded a "remote control" of the three-party coalition regime. "The styles of working of the late (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are quite different... But the latter is doing a good job as the Chief Minister," Pawar said, applauding Uddhav's 8-months at the state's helm.
His observations came in marathon interview with the Shiv Sena official paper, Saamana, conducted by its executive editor Sanjay Raut. "Definitely... I can say that the MVA is a successful experiment," Pawar said about the government that comprises of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress besides smaller groups.
Asked whether he was like a headmaster or wielded a remote control over the government, Pawar, who is the chief architect of the MVA, asserted: "No... none of these... I an not a headmaster, not a remote control... this is a democratic government and cannot be run by any remote control... the government is run by the CM and his council of ministers."
Pawar spoke with Raut on a wide variety of issues including the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing lockdown.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe