Sharad Pawar: Not farmers, Ram temple is Centre's priority

national

Pawar said that in spite of discussing the issues being faced by the farmers, Ram temple has become the priority of the ruling dispensation

Sharad Pawar

National Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government saying that it failed to formulate right policies for farmers. Addressing a gathering here, Pawar said that in spite of discussing the issues being faced by the farmers, Ram temple has become the priority of the ruling dispensation.

He even accused the central government of diverting people's attention. Be it loan waiver or other policies, this government failed in formulating right policies for farmers. Today farmers' problems are not being discussed, Ram temple is being discussed. This government has worked towards diverting people's attention. We have to be aware of this, he said.

Pawar had earlier targetted the Prime Minister Modi government over the Rafale deal signed between India and France.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever