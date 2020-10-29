Sharad Pawar's 'secular' jibe at Maharashtra Governor over coffee table book

NCP president Sharad Pawarhas taken potshots at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his coffee table book "Jan Rajyapal, saying such a term does not exist in the Constitution and pointed to the absence of advice to Chief Minister on secularism in the publication. In a letter to Koshyari dated October 21, Pawar said he was in receipt of the coffee table book which showcases the Governors one year in office. Koshyari took over as Governor in September last year when the BJP was in power in the state. In November last year, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, in which the NCP is a key ally, assumed office.

"The word 'Jan Rajyapal' (people's Governor) does not find any mention in the Indian constitution, still the state government published it (the book)," Pawar wrote. The former Union minister observed that the book has photographs of some swearing-in ceremonies and convocations, among other events, held in the last one year.

Pawar sarcastically added, "The book doesnt have information about youradvice to Chief Minister on secularism which was taken note of by the Union home minister." The NCP leader thanked the Governor for sending him the book which is a "historical account" of his tenure in the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier this month, Koshyari had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over delay in reopening of places of worship, shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, and sought to know if he has turned "secular". Thackeray, who also heads the Shiv Sena, responded by saying he did not requirecertificate of Hindutva from the governor. During the war of words between the two constitutional functionaries, an angry Pawar had shot-off a missive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting to the language used by the Governor in his letter to the CM.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had later said the Governor could have avoided certain words. After Shah's remarks, Pawar said anybody with self- respect will not continue in the post.

