Sharad Yadav regrets remark on Vasundhara Raje

Sharad Yadav also condemned the killing of a police Inspector and a civilian at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh during violence blamed on cow vigilantes

Former JD-U leader Sharad Yadav met jailed ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad in a hospital here on Saturday and also expressed regret for making personal comments on Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

"Yes, I have seen her statement. I have family relations with her. If my words have hurt her, I express regret. I will also write a letter to her expressing my regret," he told the media.

"The Bulandshahr incident is very unfortunate. A policeman being lynched by a mob is very unfortunate," he said.

"In the last four and a half years, not a single promise (made by the BJP) has been fulfilled like the promise of giving jobs to 2 crore youths in a year.

"The 25 parties that have come together will ensure the exit of the present government in 2019," he added.

Asked what transpired between him and Lalu Prasad, he said they discussed political issues, "but that cannot be made public".