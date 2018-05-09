Shardul Thakur's parents injured in Mumbai road accident

The fast bowler's parents -- father Narendra Thakur and mother Hansa Thakur -- were heading towards Mahim village in the district, located about 115 km from here when their two-wheeler skidded off the Kelwa-Mahim road



Shardul Thakur. Pic/ AFP

The parents of Indian cricketer Shradul Thakur were injured when their motorcycle met with an accident in the neighbouring Palghar district, the police said today.

The fast bowler's parents -- father Narendra Thakur and mother Hansa Thakur -- were heading towards Mahim village in the district, located about 115 km from here when their two-wheeler skidded off the Kelwa-Mahim road last night, an official at the Palghar police station said.

Some repair work was underway on the road where they met with the accident, he said. The couple sustained injuries in the mishap, the official said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital where their condition was reported to be out of danger. "We are yet to record their statements as they are undergoing treatment," the police official said.

Shradul Thakur, 26, who hails from Palghar, is currently playing for the Chennai team in the ongoing season of the T20 2018 cricket tournament.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever