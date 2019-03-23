Sharif, Shruti win carrom titles

other-sports

In the men's singles final, unseeded Shaikh stunned top seed Pramod Sharma 25-6, 25-10. Among the women, second seed Sonawane beat third seed Ankita Hande 25-9, 25-17

The winners Shruti Sonawane (left) and Sharif Shaikh recently

Sharif Shaikh and Shruti Sonawane of Pragati Carrom Club claimed the men's and women's singles titles respectively in the 3rd Palghar District Carrom Championship Mayor's Trophy, organised by the Tathastu Group in Nalasopara.

In the men's singles final, unseeded Shaikh stunned top seed Pramod Sharma 25-6, 25-10. Among the women, second seed Sonawane beat third seed Ankita Hande 25-9, 25-17. Shaikh and Sharma received cash prizes of Rs 7,500 and Rs 5000 respectively, while Sonawane and Hande were awarded R3000 and R2000 respectively.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates