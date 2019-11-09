Sharing of chief minister's post was promised, Uddhav Thackeray insists

Asserting that he has given a word to his father to have a party chief minister, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said he did not need BJP leaders Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis to fulfill the promise. He also accused BJP leaders of saying that he had lied on talks about power-sharing and said he will not tolerate it.

Addressing a press conference soon after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation, Thackeray said the whole world knows that the Sena chief and his son cannot speak lies and he does not need a certificate.

He indicated that his party would be open to seek the support of NCP and Congress in forming a government. "I had promised Balasaheb that there will be a Sena chief minister one day, and I will fulfill that promise, I don't need Amit Shah and Fadnavis for that," he said. "It is very sad that while cleaning the Ganga their minds became polluted. I felt bad that we entered into an alliance with the wrong people," he said. "We had never closed the doors for discussion, they (BJP) lied to us so we did not talk to them. We have not yet held talks with the NCP," he added.

Sena seeks

In a letter to CP, Sanjay Barve, Sena stated that they have shifted its elected representatives and Independent MLAs from Bandra Rangsharda Hotel to Retreat Hotel in Madh, Malad West. They would stay in the resort from November 8 to 15. The party has also sought police protection for them. The letter further states that the MLAs have been shifted to one place as the party chief might hold meetings with them whenever needed.

Lift kara de!

It was all happening at the Rangsharda hotel in Bandra West on Friday evening. As Sena legislators were holed up in the hotel, Shiv Sainiks milled around the hotel lobby in the afternoon. After a few minutes, a large group of MLAs got into the escalator, to go to the hotel restaurant for lunch. It turned out that too many MLAs had entered the lift though, setting off a wailing alarm. The lift was stuck. Someone could be heard shouting, "Get the key," as they tried to prise open the lift doors. After a few minutes the lift key was brought and the doors opened. A wit remarked, 'this jam was easier to open than the political crisis'.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever