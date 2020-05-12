Sharman Joshi: Hope writers think of me for love stories

The first season of Baarish had viewers rooting for an unusual couple in Sharman Joshi's Anuj and Asha Negi's Gauravi. A year later, the duo is back with the second instalment, examining the different facets of love. While he is often seen tapping into his comic side on the big screen, Joshi believes "the old-school romantic" in him is most creatively satisfied when bringing a love story to life.

"Of late, there is a lot of cynicism around love stories, in society. If you look around, many relationships are falling apart, divorces are on the rise, but that doesn't mean love doesn't exist anymore. [At such a time] I think we should revive love stories because that is the only thing that keeps us all going," shares Joshi.

It is rather unfortunate then that he has had limited opportunities to explore the genre on the big screen, instead being pigeonholed in comic roles. "It's not in my hands. [After this project], I hope producers and writers think of me when developing romance dramas."

For now though, he is proud to have an Ekta Kapoor project on his resume. The actor notes that Kapoor is equally at home in both, digital and telly world, despite the different language of the two mediums. "Ekta constantly reinvents herself. There is so much on her plate right now, and yet, she gets into the details of every show personally. It is wonderful to have such a passionate producer."

