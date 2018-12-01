Sharman Joshi: Love story apt for my web debut

television

Sharman Joshi talks about exploring a genre he seldom does with Baarish - Mood For Some Love

Sharman Joshi

Set to romance telly actor Asha Negi in his next, Sharman Joshi reveals to mid-day why Baarish — Mood For Some Love makes for a fitting selection for his digital debut. "I haven't been part of a romantic-drama for a long time, so I couldn't have thought of a better genre for my debut in the digital space," says the actor.

ALTBalaji's offering, aligned with Ekta Kapoor's offerings, sees two strangers prioritise their respective families over themselves. The show chronicles what ensues when they fall for one another.

"We haven't started shooting yet, but I'm delighted to be working with Ekta again." Even as the reach of the digital medium isn't lost on anyone, Joshi says he's driven more by the script that the platform when it comes to acting. "I have to simply be excited about the work that I am doing to green-light it. I'd rather wait for the right script than do a shoddy job."

