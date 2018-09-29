Sharman Joshi: Will wait for good scripts

bollywood

Sharman Joshi

Having last featured in the erotic crime thriller Wajah Tum Ho two years ago, Sharman Joshi evidently has his hopes pinned on Kaashi In Search Of Ganga. The actor tells mid-day that even though he is eager to do good work, it is the dearth of quality scripts that kept him away from the big screen.

"It's contradictory, I am in a hurry to do good work, but I am willing to wait for suitable scripts to come my way. I don't want to compromise to simply be in the limelight," the actor tells mid-day.

Dheeraj Kumar's suspense thriller sees Joshi in the titular role, as he embarks on a journey to find his missing sister, who, the world refuses to believe even existed. Promising that the film isn't one that merely seemed promising as an idea, Joshi says, "We have been able to successfully make this film as beautifully on reel as it was written on paper. It is in the zone of films that directors like Mani Ratnam and Rajkumar Hirani have made. It's a thriller, so it has many layers."

Joshi, who has explored films, television and theatre, says the platform has never been the driving force for him to give his nod to a script. "I've always maintained that I have to simply be excited about the work that I am doing," he says, yet, he's quick to point out, "Of course, cinema is the mother of all platforms, because of the risk attached to film-making."

