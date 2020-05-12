Sharmik special trains are bringing smiles to migrant workers' faces amid lockdown

Shramik special trains from Mumbai to various places have been bringing smiles to workers' faces. On request of the Maharashtra government, Central Railways have been running Shramik special trains formigrant labourers, tourists and students, who have been stuck in different parts of the country due to lockdown.



Railway staff in preparation

"The trains are being run as per the request of the State Government, who are being coordinators in bringing them after following the instructions issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Central Railway is running Shramik special trains for places in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, etc," Central Railway Senior Public Relations Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said.



Santan Kumar

On May 9, Mumbai division ran Shramik special trains for workers from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Lucknow, Gonda and Basti, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Gonda, Thane to Barauni (Bihar) and Panvel to Titalgarh and Lucknow. One can see the relief and happiness reflected in passengers traveling in these trains.

There were tears of joy in Santan Kumar's eyes, who was going to Gonda from Mumbai when asked how he felt? He thanked the Ministry of Railways and the Hon'ble Prime Minister for starting the Shramik special trains and also thanked the State Government for arranging food and water during his journey. He was also thankful for the Police for arranging the travel.



Chand Alam Ansari

Chand Alam Ansari and Wasim Khan, who were travelling back to Lucknow looked very happy and said that all the money with them had exhausted as also the business is closed, they found relief that the Shramik special train is taking them back to their native place. They were also thankful for the Central and State Government for arranging their travel back home. Each train carried approximately 1200 passengers.

Central Railway also appealed to all people not to trespass or walk around the railway lines. During the period of lockdown, a large number of goods trains and parcel trains are being run to transport essential items. Central Railway also requested people not to risk one's life by walking along the railway track.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news