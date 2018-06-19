Sharmila Nicollet says thoughtful street art is like good fiction

Thoughtful street art is like good fiction. It's a treat to see how people speak out through art

Sharmila Nicollet

India's star female golfer Sharmila Nicollet, who is currently in Prague, tweeted this picture and captioned it, "I disagree when some people think graffiti is rubbish selfish tagging and vandalism. Thoughtful street art is like good fiction. It's a treat to see how people speak out through art. #Prague."

