Sharmila Tagore: Drop outs biggest challenge for education system

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore was at the World Education Summit and Awards 2018 organised in Mumbai which felicitates India's leading private and government educational institutions



Sharmila Tagore

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore on Tuesday said the biggest challenge for the current education system in India was the large scale drop outs from schools in the early stages. "Even today, some schools do not have toilets and other necessities. This is the reason why students drop out. The government's slogan of 'Beti Padhao Beti Bachao' has been going on for years, it must become reality now," she said.

The actress was at the "World Education Summit and Awards 2018" organised here which felicitates India's leading private and government educational institutions. The awards were presented to 70 institutions including Study Khazana, SRM University, Glocal University, Sharda University, Paramount Coaching, GIBS Business School, National Institute of Fine Arts and others.

The World Education Summit is a premier international platform dedicated to innovation and creative action in education and the award recognises professional contributions and academic achievement of an individual or organisation in the area of education.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever