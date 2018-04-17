Sharpshooter MS Dhoni gets invited by Gagan Narang to Pune academy

Impressed by India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's shooting skills, London Olympic Games bronze medallist Gagan Narang has invited the Chennai skipper to his shooting academy - Gun for Glory (GFG), in Pune



Dhoni, who is an honorary Lt. Col in the territorial army, loves shooting and recently tweeted a video in which he is seen shooting at a target from a pistol - and hitting bullseye on most occasions. Dhoni captioned the video, "Shooting a gun is much more fun than shooting ads."

Rifle champ Narang wrote back, "@msdhoni come to Gun For Glory in Pune when you want. It'll be a pleasure to host you at GFG and show you the latest in the sport."

