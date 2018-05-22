Sharvi Yadav's special connection with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sharvi Yadav crooned the track Veere from Veere Di Wedding
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Singer Sharvi Yadav says she shares a special bond with actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The 23-year-old has lent her voice to Veere from Veere Di Wedding. Yadav hails from Delhi and shifted to Mumbai to pursue her dream of becoming a singer. She won reality show The Stage 2.
"I was once singing at a charity event by Cuddles Foundation. To my surprise, the Brand Ambassador of Cuddles Foundation was Sonam Kapoor and that is where I met her for the first time. We all were doing a jazz show and after it got over, I raised my eyes to see the response of the audience," Yadav said in a statement to IANS.
"And to my surprise, I saw Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stand up and clap, followed by the audience cheers. I was in so much awe of her that moment," she added.
Recalling her meeting with Sonam, the singer said: "I went to her and we exchanged a few words and she told me how much she enjoyed the show and that I had a lovely voice. She had made my day and I never knew that I would be singing my first Bollywood song for her movie Veere Di Wedding."
