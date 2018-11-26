Shashaa Tirupati joins Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman in World Cup anthem video

music

Shashaa Tirupati talks about being part of the World Cup anthem with Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman

Shashaa Tirupati

Joining Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman in the video of the upcoming Hockey Men's World Cup anthem, Shashaa Tirupati will be one among an array of singers to render her voice for it.

"I feel, sports and the promotion of sports, is an underestimated [effort] in India. In school, we are taught to be academically inclined. But sports is a tremendous contributing factor in the overall growth of a child," the singer tells mid-day.

Stating that artistes must use their popularity to further the cause, she says, "[We] should contribute to [encouraging sports] so that we can influence parents to understand its importance."

