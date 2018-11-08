Shashaa Tirupati pays tribute to O.P. Nayyar

music

Shashaa Tirupati

Singer Shashaa Tirupati has paid a musical tribute to the legendary composer O.P. Nayyar by working on his two famous songs Kajra mohabbat wala and Ude jab jab zulfe. "I've produced and sung the mash-up of two classics, Kajra mohabbat wala'and Ude jab jab zulfe as a tribute to O.P. Nayyar. These are two evergreen numbers that sound current," Shashaa said in a statement.

"I feel that it's always a great composition that would give scope to other artistes for interpretation. So recently when I heard these two songs again, it suddenly occurred to me that it would be a great idea to kind of revisit both in a new way retaining the freshness and the beauty of the original composition," she added.

Shashaa doesn't consider herself to be a "seasoned producer". "I used to compose and produce back in the day, but not anymore. As far as O.P. Nayyar Sahab is concerned, he is a legend," she said.

She has been busy with film songs as well. She has sung Kya kahoon janeman for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England, and Mechanical Sundariye from 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

