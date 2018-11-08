Shashaa Tirupati pays tribute to O.P. Nayyar

Nov 08, 2018, 16:03 IST | IANS

Shashaa Tirupati has paid a musical tribute to the legendary composer O.P. Nayyar by working on his two famous songs Kajra mohabbat wala and Ude jab jab zulfe

Shashaa Tirupati pays tribute to O.P. Nayyar
Shashaa Tirupati

Singer Shashaa Tirupati has paid a musical tribute to the legendary composer O.P. Nayyar by working on his two famous songs Kajra mohabbat wala and Ude jab jab zulfe. "I've produced and sung the mash-up of two classics, Kajra mohabbat wala'and Ude jab jab zulfe as a tribute to O.P. Nayyar. These are two evergreen numbers that sound current," Shashaa said in a statement.

"I feel that it's always a great composition that would give scope to other artistes for interpretation. So recently when I heard these two songs again, it suddenly occurred to me that it would be a great idea to kind of revisit both in a new way retaining the freshness and the beauty of the original composition," she added.

Shashaa doesn't consider herself to be a "seasoned producer". "I used to compose and produce back in the day, but not anymore. As far as O.P. Nayyar Sahab is concerned, he is a legend," she said.

She has been busy with film songs as well. She has sung Kya kahoon janeman for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England, and Mechanical Sundariye from 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

bollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

These Bollywood films were blockbusters during Diwali

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK