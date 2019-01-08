Shashank Khaitan gives a shout out to Ranveer Singh's-starrer Gully Boy

bollywood

Director, Shashank Khaitan is the latest addition who has gone ahead to share his version of Asli Hip Hop

Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh recently dropped in the Asli Hip Hop rap as the makers announced the trailer release date of Gully Boy. The Asli Hip Hop fever has not only gripped the fans but also celebs who are going gaga over the video. Director, Shashank Khaitan is the latest addition who has gone ahead to share his version of Asli Hip Hop.

The director took to his Instagram sharing the video where he is seen rapping on the lines of Asli Hip Hop. He shares the video writing: "The gully boy rap by this Nashik Boy ... apologies for the humour... enjoy the rap ... i#loverapping [sic]"

Ranveer Singh's character in the film will trace the story of a young Mumbai street rapper, inspired by the life of Divine and Naezy also includes others like them. Recently, Ranveer Singh has shared the first poster for his upcoming film Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Gully Boy was recently announced as being a part of the Berlin International Film Festival. It will be screened in the Berlinale Special section of the prestigious festival, which will be held between February 7 and February 17. Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Directed by Zoya Akhtar Gully Boy will be released on February 14, 2019.

