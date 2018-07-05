Shashank Vyas joins Donal Bisht in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, which premiered on Colors in May as an attempt to break the shackles of traditionalism when it comes to set roles of men and women in the Indian society, also features actress Donal Bisht

Shashank Vyas

Actor Shashank Vyas, popular for playing Jagdish Singh in the show "Balika Vadhu" on child marriage, has bagged a role in "Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop", which has a "bold and hard-hitting" concept. The show, which premiered on Colors in May as an attempt to break the shackles of traditionalism when it comes to set roles of men and women in the Indian society, also features actress Donal Bisht of Ek Deewaana Tha fame.

"I always choose to play a role that is distinctive and one that has an impact. The show's bold and hard-hitting concept is what got me to take it up," Shashank said in a statement to IANS. "Gender stereotypes need to be spoken about in order to bring a change and I'm honoured that Colors and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms have given me this opportunity," he added.

