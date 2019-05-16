Shashank Vyas: There's nothing like a dream role

television

Roop â Mard ka Naya Swaroop actor Shashank Vyas says that he likes to be associated with projects which he has confidence in

Shashank Vyas

Be it Balika Vadhu or Roop – Mard ka Naya Swaroop, actor Shashank Vyas says that he only takes up work which he likes instantly. The actor says that he likes to be associated with projects which he has confidence in. "I have only one parameter while choosing a project, I want to be proud of the project that I am part of. This has been the case with all the work I have done so far. There's nothing like a dream role. I am on the lookout for something that challenges me as an actor and something I cannot connect with, where content is the main hero. The content should appeal me and I could proudly say I am a part of that project," he says.

Talking about his journey of being part of Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, he says, "It's a fantastic show, title role, great responsibility, different screen space, different from my other two shows. It's quite full of outdoor shoots and there is a lot of filmy stuff like dance and action sequence. Compared to my other two shows, I learned more of action and dancing here."

The actor says that he really relates to his character. "I relate very much with Roop. He respects woman, he is a straight forward and a blunt guy, what's right is right and what's wrong is wrong," he says.

