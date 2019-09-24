MENU

Shashi Tharoor calls Indira Gandhi as 'India Gandhi', twitterati points out

Published: Sep 24, 2019, 14:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In a major mistake which Shashi Tharoor made on Twitter yesterday, he called Indira Gandhi as India Gandhi

Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader and Member of the Parliament Shashi Tharoor is a prominent political leader in India. He is especially known for his vocabulary and impeccably-worded tweets. Many are often puzzled but on another note, whenever he makes a mistake, it is rarely left unnoticed.

In a major mistake which Shashi Tharoor made on Twitter yesterday, he called Indira Gandhi as India Gandhi. Netizens were quick enough to point out his mistake. They corrected not just spelling mistake, but also the year and place when the picture was taken.

He captioned the photo, "Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity."

However, Tharoor took to the micro-blogging site to respond to the blunder that he had made. He said, "I am told this picture (forwarded to me) probably is from a visit to the USSR and not the US. Even if so, it still doesn't alter the message: the fact is that former PMs also enjoyed popularity abroad. When @narendramodi is honoured, @PMOIndia is honoured; respect is for India."

Shashi Tharoor was referring to the crowd which attended Howdy, Modi! event.

