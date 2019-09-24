Shashi Tharoor calls Indira Gandhi as 'India Gandhi', twitterati points out

Congress leader and Member of the Parliament Shashi Tharoor is a prominent political leader in India. He is especially known for his vocabulary and impeccably-worded tweets. Many are often puzzled but on another note, whenever he makes a mistake, it is rarely left unnoticed.

In a major mistake which Shashi Tharoor made on Twitter yesterday, he called Indira Gandhi as India Gandhi. Netizens were quick enough to point out his mistake. They corrected not just spelling mistake, but also the year and place when the picture was taken.

Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity. pic.twitter.com/aLovXvCyRz — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 23, 2019

He captioned the photo, "Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity."

Lo ji @ShashiTharoor ji.. gal hi muk gayi. Yeh moscow hai. pic.twitter.com/cSLn40zdpa — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) September 23, 2019

Of course India was Indira and Indira was India and hence #IndiaGandhi, they hadd all liberty to do so!

And, Moscow crowd being passed off as American, Well tried! pic.twitter.com/Yn4jTZ5gpS — Manuru Srinivas ð®ð³ à°®à°£à±à°°à± à°¶à±à°°à±à°¨à°¿à°µà°¾à°¸à± ð®ð³ (@AbodeOfLakshmi) September 23, 2019

Who's 'India' Gandhi ?? — The Notorious B.E.E .ðð (@chatpataka100) September 23, 2019

However, Tharoor took to the micro-blogging site to respond to the blunder that he had made. He said, "I am told this picture (forwarded to me) probably is from a visit to the USSR and not the US. Even if so, it still doesn't alter the message: the fact is that former PMs also enjoyed popularity abroad. When @narendramodi is honoured, @PMOIndia is honoured; respect is for India."

I am told this picture (forwarded to me) probably is from a visit to the USSR and not the US. Even if so, it still doesn't alter the message: the fact is that former PMs also enjoyed popularity abroad. When @narendramodi is honoured, @PMOIndia is honoured; respect is for India. https://t.co/9KQMcR0zTD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 23, 2019

Shashi Tharoor was referring to the crowd which attended Howdy, Modi! event.

