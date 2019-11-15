Shashi Tharoor: Overwhelming experience to embrace stand-up comedy

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was seen showing off his witty and hilarious side as a stand-up comic contestant in the Amazon Prime Video's latest show One Mic Stand.

When asked how it feels to try something that is so different and falls in uncharted territory, the Thiruvanthapuram MP shares, "I’m quite excited to be an integral part of this unique Stand-Up comedy series on Amazon Prime Video. Needless to say, it’s been an overwhelming experience for me to embrace stand-up comedy for the first time ever.”

Explaining how different it seemed from talking on a political platform to casual audience, he said that it is risky to use humour in the political world, but finds his live-comedy gig rewarding. “At times, we do crack a joke or two in the political fraternity, though humor is always a big risk in the political world. However, this live comedy act, in particular, is fun and rewarding in itself. It feels like being a driver who takes his audience on a laughter journey whilst steering an unfamiliar bus all on his own,” he shared, adding that he feels great to wear this maiden hat of a stand-up comedian. The former statesman, mentored by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for the show has shared a sneak peek of his gig in his social media pages.

One Mic Stand features a host of celebrities from different professional backgrounds. individually mentored by the wittiest comedians in India including Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya, Zakir Khan, Kunal Kamra and Angad Singh Ranyal.

The show has been created and hosted by Sapan Verma in collaboration with Only Much Louder and will be a five-episode series. The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 15.

