Shashi Tharoor schooled by netizen for not knowing the identity of a poet

A few days ago, Congress leader and politician Shashi Tharoor was schooled by a Twitter user for not knowing the identity of a poet, whose poem he re-tweeted on December 22. On Sunday, Tharoor, who is a Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala shared a video that shows comedian and lyricist Varun Grover reciting his poem 'Hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge'.

Inspired by the spirit of every protestor and India-lover. With hat-tips to Rahat Indori saab and the Bangla slogans.



(There is no copyright on these words - feel free to use them, adapt, sing, modify, create.) pic.twitter.com/bJZULAAvR8 — à¤µà¤°à¥à¤£ ð®ð³ (@varungrover) December 21, 2019

Grover, who is a National Award-winner lyricist had shared a video with his followers where he was seen reciting his poem that spoke about NRC and CAA. The poem, which was in reference to anti-CAA protests took the internet by storm. Since the time it was shared on December 21, the video has garnered nearly 700 thousand views and about 50,000 likes with over 20,000 re-tweets.

The video was shared by the Tharoor on Twitter. While sharing the video with his followers, Tharoor wrote: I don’t know who this brilliant poet is, but "hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge" s destined to be one of the most powerful anthems of the CAA_NRC_Protests!

While Shashi Tharoor was impressed with the poem, it seems he didn't know who the poet was in the video who had recited the poem. Not knowing the identity of the post proved costly as Tharoor as he received education from a not-so-kind Twitteratti on who the poet was.

In order to rectify his mistake, Tharoor tagged poet and lyricist Varun Grover while re-tweeting his video and even gave him a hat tip, much to the delight of his followers. While sharing the video, Tharoor now wrote: Hat tip to Varun Grover.

