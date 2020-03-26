Shashi Tharoor shows how Kerala maintains 'social distance'

Maintaining social distance is the way to go to help flatten the curve. At a time when the world is battling the coronavirus outbreak, maintaining a physical distance, especially while stepping out for buying necessary items or visiting a medical facility, is important.

And as it is said, ‘Necessity is the mother of inventions’, a shopkeeper in Kerala has found an innovative method to serve his customers and simultaneously maintain a physical distance from them. The method has earned a lot of praise from many people online, including Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

The parliamentarian took to Twitter with the image of the shopkeeper to laud him, with the caption, “How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way!” and the hashtag #COVID19India.

How are you maintaining social distance in your everyday lives?

