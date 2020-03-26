Search

Shashi Tharoor shows how Kerala maintains 'social distance'

Published: Mar 26, 2020, 18:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The parliamentarian took to Twitter with the image of the Kerala shopkeeper to laud him for his innovation

Picture/Shashi Tharoor-Twitter
Maintaining social distance is the way to go to help flatten the curve. At a time when the world is battling the coronavirus outbreak, maintaining a physical distance, especially while stepping out for buying necessary items or visiting a medical facility, is important.

And as it is said, ‘Necessity is the mother of inventions’, a shopkeeper in Kerala has found an innovative method to serve his customers and simultaneously maintain a physical distance from them. The method has earned a lot of praise from many people online, including Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

The parliamentarian took to Twitter with the image of the shopkeeper to laud him, with the caption, “How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way!” and the hashtag #COVID19India.

Shared on Wednesday, the post has received more than 19,100 likes and was retweeted over 2,800 times. Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to the tweet.

How are you maintaining social distance in your everyday lives?

