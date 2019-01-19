Shashi Tharoor: Congress is with all other opposition parties

national

'The opposition must come together, it may vary from state to state. Next election is not just an election in the ordinary course; it is a battle for India's soul and for India's future. I am certainly hoping for a success,' he said

Shashi Tharoor

Kolkata (West Bengal): A day ahead of TMC's mega rally in Kolkata, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called for opposition parties to put up a united fight against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said the Congress will support all other parties.

'Congress president Rahul Gandhi has made it very clear that Congress stands with the opposition parties,' Tharoor said. The Congress leader described the upcoming Assembly elections as a 'battle for India's soul' and 'for India's future.'

'The opposition must come together, it may vary from state to state. Next election is not just an election in the ordinary course; it is a battle for India's soul and for India's future. I am certainly hoping for a success,' he said.

The senior Congress leader said here that the BJP-led central government has been undermining democracy and the institutions functioning under it since it came to power in 2014.

'There is clearly a perception in this country that the government which we have seen in this country since 2014, has taken us in an alarming and dangerous direction, undermining our democracy, institutions and threatening our freedoms,' he said. 'At the same time it has failed to deliver on economic growth and development,' said Tharoor.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will skip the anti-BJP rally in Kolkata on Saturday, wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee extending support to the TMC-led event.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever