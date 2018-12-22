Shatrughan Sinha, Congress, JMM leaders meet ailing Lalu Prasad Yadav

national

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Senior BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders met jailed and ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad in a hospital in Ranchi on Saturday.

Sinha met Lalu along with former Central minister and Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay in the paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi.

Lalu is suffering from multiple diseases and is admitted to RIMS for treatment.

After meeting Lalu, Sinha said: "I enquired about his health. We have family relations, and our conversations were related to family. No political matters were discussed."

Replying to a query about his younger son Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu said, "Tejashwi is a good and promising youth. He is the face of Bihar."

Besides Sinha and Sahay, senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad also met Lalu.

Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren, too, arrived in the hospital to meet Lalu on Saturday.

Soren said, "There is a wave against the BJP in the country. We discussed ways to form a strong platform to defeat the BJP in Jharkhand and the country."

Lalu was convicted in three cases in the fodder scam by a CBI court in December last year. He is serving a jail term of 14 years.

