Shatrughan Sinha draws ire over Jinnah remarks

At a rally, Shatrughan Sinha said that the Congress 'family' belongs to leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jinnah

Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has stirred a controversy by saying that Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah had the "biggest" role in India's Independence and progress, evoking sharp attack from the BJP.

Addressing a public rally in support of Congress candidate and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath in Sausar, Sinha said Congress "family" belongs to leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jinnah, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi who played the "biggest and the most significant role" in India's progress and Independence.

"This is the reason why I have come here. I have joined the Congress for the first and last time and will not turn back now," said Sinha, who recently joined the Congress after quitting the BJP.

Sinha made the remarks in presence of Kamal Nath, who despite sharing the same stage, said on Saturday that he did not hear any such thing. "I did not hear any such comment. I must have been talking to other people at that time," the Chief Minister said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, when asked about the issue at a press conference, said it was for Sinha to explain. "Shatrughan Sinha, whatever his views are, he must explain. But a few days ago, he was part of the BJP. I don't have to explain the statement of every member. I can only speak for party's official position," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP President Amit Shah slammed Sinha for praising Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah. "Shatrughan Sinha has just gone to the Congress. Now, he says that Jinnah was also a great man like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. The Congress leaders are praising Jinnah, who divided the country. It is their character," Shah said while addressing a rally in Odisha's Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency.

Modi reads from a teleprompter: Rahul

Touring his home constituency of Amethi and his mother Sonia Gandhi's seat of Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused PM Modi of lying to the nation for the last five years. "In his speeches now, you will notice that he does not speak about employment or farmers anymore. He speaks by looking at the teleprompter, which is controlled by someone else. This is about to change," Rahul said.

