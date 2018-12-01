Shatrughan Sinha: Helen was a true style diva

bollywood

Helen excelled with her graceful, elegant and clean dance moves in her famous cabaret and item numbers, said Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha says veteran actress Helen, who has just turned 80, was a true style diva in the 1960s and 1970s and excelled with her clean dance moves in her famous cabaret numbers. "Loving and warm birthday wishes Helen, wife of legendary script writer Salim Khan. During 1960s-1970s she was the most popular and loved dancer.

She excelled with her graceful, elegant and clean dance moves in her famous cabaret and item numbers. She was a true style diva for her innovative wigs and fabulous costumes," Shatrughan tweeted on Friday. Helen turned on 80 on November 21.

Shatrughan, who has worked with the actress in films like Parwana and Dostana, said that her songs Yeh mera dil pyaar ka diwana, Piya tu ab toh aaja, Aao na gale lagao na are hummed and remain favourites even today.

"Starting out as a chorus dancer her rise to the top was both painful and appreciable. She performed on the international stage also," he added.

