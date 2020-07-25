Shatrughan Sinha is brewing controversies; puts daughter Sonakshi in the spot

Known for not mincing his words, Shatrughan Sinha put daughter Sonakshi in an embarrassing position by ridiculing Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, in a TV interview and referring to it as Koffee with Arjun.

It was not exactly a slip of the tongue. The actor-politician is known for his wry sense of humour. He felt such shows, which are based on scandalous revelations, stoke controversies that linger forever.

Now, Sona was part of KJo's production, Kalank (2019), and has been a guest on the chat show. She didn't shy away from taking potshots at her contemporaries, which included telling Alia Bhatt to complete her education and Kareena Kapoor Khan to be a gossip columnist. Looks like Sona won't be coming face-to-face with KJo for a while.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for her next film, Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Ajay Devgn. The actress will be essaying the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army.

Her first look from the film was recently released online. Check it out below!

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak, under the banners of T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP soon.

