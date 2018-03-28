Shatrughan Sinha lauds Ajay Devgn's Raid

Legendary actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha heaps praise on Ajay Devgn starrer Raid



Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised actor Ajay Devgn and his latest release "Raid", which he feels is a realistic film. "My earlier tweets about Income Tax remind me of the film "Raid", a beautifully made, well directed, socially relevant, gripping movie with an almost authentic story. Congrats to our dear hero/actor Ajay Devgn worthy son of Veeru Devgan for a restrained and brilliant performance," Sinha tweeted.

He further congratulated Ajay for "encouraging such a realistic social commercial film and giving a chance to brilliant director Rajkumar Gupta", as well as lauded the performances by Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz.

In Raid, Ajay essays the role of an income tax officer hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever