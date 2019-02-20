Shatrughan Sinha on banning Pakistani artistes: India is self sufficient

bollywood

"This is the land of Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Why do we need singers from any other country?" Shatrughan Sinha questioned

The member of Lok Sabha, Shatrughan questioned the need for cultural exchange with Pakistan. "This is the land of Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Why do we need singers from any other country?" he questioned.

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have joined hands to protest against this terror. Total Dhamaal director, Indra Kumar, has also refused to release his comic-caper in Pakistan.

On Monday, the cast of the third instalment of Dhamaal franchise announced that movie will not release in Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack on CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Standing by the decision, Indra Kumar told IANS: "Being a part of the Indian film industry, it's me and my team's way of protest against the heinous terror attack. It's our way of supporting our nation in a hard time. Why should we release our movie in a country which is attacking our people?"

Not only this, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on February 18, announced a ban on Pakistani artistes in the country, saying they will resort to strong action against anyone who collaborates with talent from Pakistan.

